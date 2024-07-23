Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.69

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.69 and last traded at $58.57, with a volume of 11055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $9,100,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,226,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

