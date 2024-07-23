StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.84 on Friday. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $44.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.