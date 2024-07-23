StockNews.com Downgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $275.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.69. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 292.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 32.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

