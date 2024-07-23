StockNews.com Downgrades Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.00.

VAC stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $130.82.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,872,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

