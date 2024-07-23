StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 3.0 %

TRIB opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.