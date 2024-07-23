StockNews.com Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.70.

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

