StockNews.com Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

TSN stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after buying an additional 446,904 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

