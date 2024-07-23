StockNews.com Upgrades McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to “Strong-Buy”

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.33.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $585.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.46. McKesson has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $612.17. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 31.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

