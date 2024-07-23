Substratum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.54 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $4.54 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,017.71 or 0.99957000 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00075456 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023917 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

