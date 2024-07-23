Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.73.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

SLF stock opened at C$68.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$61.84 and a 1-year high of C$74.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 56.69 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of C$6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

In other news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. In other news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

