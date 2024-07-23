Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Sunrun stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

