Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 0.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $762.19 and last traded at $781.49. 1,374,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,323,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $786.28.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $850.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $812.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

