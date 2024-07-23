Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $8,471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

