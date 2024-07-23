T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.87. The stock had a trading volume of 311,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $1,008,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,053 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

