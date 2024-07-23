T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. T2 Biosystems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,677. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

