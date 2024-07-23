Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Coverage Initiated at Johnson Rice

Equities researchers at Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice’s price target suggests a potential upside of 95.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
We are an early stage, growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on an integrated approach to the commercial development of the natural gas resources in the Beetaloo located within the Northern Territory of Australia. We and our working interest partners have exploration permits (“EPs”) to approximately 4.7 million contiguous gross acres (approximately 1.9 million net acres to Tamboran) and are currently the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo.
