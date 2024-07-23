TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$55.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $299,917. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at C$57.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.63. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$57.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.69%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

