TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.78.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,759,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $152.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

