TE Connectivity (TEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.850-1.850 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.85 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.5 %
TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
