TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

TechnipFMC has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,580. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.