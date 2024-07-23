Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TPX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 206,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

