Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.21. The company had a trading volume of 65,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.57. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 131,470 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

