TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.96 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $106.78 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00045115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,510,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,480,888 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

