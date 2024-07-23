Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,228,000 after buying an additional 94,813 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $3,450,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 172,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.