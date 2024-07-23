Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Makes New $294,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.