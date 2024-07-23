Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.70. 6,981,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,965,528. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
