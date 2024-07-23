Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Takes Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kopin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 980,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KOPN
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kopin
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.