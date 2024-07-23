Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Takes Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 980,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Kopin

(Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

