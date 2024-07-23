Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.24-1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $7.59 on Tuesday, hitting $198.29. 5,850,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,015. The firm has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

