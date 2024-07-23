Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TPL traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $803.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $834.52.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.