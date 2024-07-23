The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

NTB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. 333,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,935. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

