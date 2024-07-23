The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

NASDAQ SSP traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 693,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $330.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.01 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

