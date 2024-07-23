The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.04.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

