The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $101.79. 155,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.