The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,516 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 101.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,867 shares of company stock worth $2,170,956. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Argus increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

