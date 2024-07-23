Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $230.41 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $230.41 million and $8.84 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02334118 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $17,024,619.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

