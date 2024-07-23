TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,731,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after purchasing an additional 812,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 487,796 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after purchasing an additional 485,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TKO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,421. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $113.30. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

