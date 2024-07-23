Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TOL stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $135.22. 1,188,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,568. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

