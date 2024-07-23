Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $23.46 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $23.46 billion and approximately $233.67 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $6.87 or 0.00010405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,428,895 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,400,513.793018 with 2,514,910,449.0553474 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.88738804 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 466 active market(s) with $229,774,910.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

