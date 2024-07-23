TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $461.89.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE BLD opened at $456.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $470.93.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

