TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.88

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 7747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

TORM Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.27.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.13). TORM had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.18%. TORM’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TORM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 85,937 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $2,836,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

