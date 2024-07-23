Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,777 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $67,717,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $45,303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

