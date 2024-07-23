Travel + Leisure (TNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TNL stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. Barclays raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

