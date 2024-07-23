Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires Shares of 10,484 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 630,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

