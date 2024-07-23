Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after purchasing an additional 411,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,268,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $146.07. 2,099,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,332. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

