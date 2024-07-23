Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 13,500 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 159.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,562,000 after buying an additional 1,043,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,696,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,525,000 after buying an additional 642,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,517,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 706,650 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,311,000 after acquiring an additional 698,560 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,811 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

