Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 792 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 134,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.14. 1,237,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,127. The stock has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.01.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

