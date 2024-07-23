Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 227,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 162,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period.

STIP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $99.46. The company had a trading volume of 90,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

