Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Textron by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXT traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $92.27. 390,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.04. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

