Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $297,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Entergy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.64. 297,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,455. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.