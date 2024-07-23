Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $364,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SJM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.79. 464,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,905. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $153.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.